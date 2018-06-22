Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Which Kajol's Dress Will You Choose For The Friday Party Night With BFFs?

By Devika
Kajol fashion

Kajol's dress game is on the rocks these days. The veteran actress has been wooing us again and again. The diva has certainly elevated her style quotient notches higher and has again made it to the top five #OOTDs of the day.

Yesterday, Kajol donned a pristine white dress and today she sported a sheer dress by the label Grassroot by Anita Dongre. Both the dresses looked so pretty and awesome that we couldn't decide, which one looked better on her. So, we have decoded both the looks for you to decide and tell us which avatar of hers wooed you more in the comments section.

Kajol fashion

1. Kajol's White Dress

Kajol's Nikhil Thampi dress for the Olay India Meet and Greet event caught all our attention. The diva looked outstanding and so regal in the white dress. Her attire was structural and flaunted her slender frame. The sharp V-neck dress featured quarter sleeves, tight bodice, a classy black and gold belt, and a pleated skirt. She rounded off her look with black and white embellished sandals, complementing jewellery, and middle-parted ponytail.

Kajol fashion

2. Kajol's Floral Dress

Perfect for a morning party wear or a date, Kajol's second dress was eye-catching, translucent, and certainly closet-worthy. Her full-length dress was easy breezy and was every inch breathable. It was a deep V-neck dress too with flowy sleeves that we so liked. Her dress perfectly accentuated her lithe frame and the chic belt helped give the dress a structure. The floral inspiration on this pastel dress was simply irresistible. Well, her Anita Dongre's Grassroot outfit has definitely become the talk of the town. She wore a light makeup and left her hair loose and impeccable.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Read more about: fashion bollywood kajol
    Story first published: Friday, June 22, 2018, 18:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 22, 2018
    Subscribe Newsletter
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue