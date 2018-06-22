Which Kajol's Dress Will You Choose For The Friday Party Night With BFFs?

Kajol's dress game is on the rocks these days. The veteran actress has been wooing us again and again. The diva has certainly elevated her style quotient notches higher and has again made it to the top five #OOTDs of the day.

Yesterday, Kajol donned a pristine white dress and today she sported a sheer dress by the label Grassroot by Anita Dongre. Both the dresses looked so pretty and awesome that we couldn't decide, which one looked better on her. So, we have decoded both the looks for you to decide and tell us which avatar of hers wooed you more in the comments section.

1. Kajol's White Dress

Kajol's Nikhil Thampi dress for the Olay India Meet and Greet event caught all our attention. The diva looked outstanding and so regal in the white dress. Her attire was structural and flaunted her slender frame. The sharp V-neck dress featured quarter sleeves, tight bodice, a classy black and gold belt, and a pleated skirt. She rounded off her look with black and white embellished sandals, complementing jewellery, and middle-parted ponytail.

2. Kajol's Floral Dress

Perfect for a morning party wear or a date, Kajol's second dress was eye-catching, translucent, and certainly closet-worthy. Her full-length dress was easy breezy and was every inch breathable. It was a deep V-neck dress too with flowy sleeves that we so liked. Her dress perfectly accentuated her lithe frame and the chic belt helped give the dress a structure. The floral inspiration on this pastel dress was simply irresistible. Well, her Anita Dongre's Grassroot outfit has definitely become the talk of the town. She wore a light makeup and left her hair loose and impeccable.