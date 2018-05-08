What! Ranveer Brings A Surprising Stylish Twist At Sonam’s Wedding

Energy and style quotient sky rocketed as Ranveer Singh made an entry at Sonam's wedding. Full of swag, the 'Padmaavat' actor steals all the attention given to other stars as he poses effortlessly for the shutterbugs and laughs with them.

We were more or less expecting this power-packed performer to come in quirky attire marked with bold prints but Ranveer, on the contrary, proved us wrong. He looked anything but unconventional in his understated traditional attire.

Ranveer is all subtlety today in his ivory white kurta, which he has teamed with a bandhgala sleeveless jacket with delicate floral motifs on it. His shoes are white and spectacles are of the same hue but probably the most edgy addition to his ensemble.

Very rare of Ranveer Singh to pull off such an ensemble! But we totally love this change and are glad that he didn't let his ethnic wear become the most-talked about instead of Sonam's and Anand's.

At the wedding Ranveer is seen posing with his good friends, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, and Karisma Kapoor among others.

Doesn't Ranveer look awesome in minimal style?