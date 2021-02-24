ENGLISH

    Your Wednesday Fashion Roundup Ft. Warina Hussain, Alaya F, And Nikki Tamboli

    By
    |

    Yeah, we know it is mid-week but seriously you would want some fashion inspiration for the weekend parties. So, if you are looking forward to partying on weekend, we have got you covered. Warina Hussain wore an embellished outfit for her birthday celebrations, Nikki Tamboli of Bigg Boss 14 fame sported chic shorts set, and Alaya F wowed us with her skirt set. So, let's decode their outfits for some major fashion inspiration.

    Warina Hussain's Embellished Outfit

    Warina Hussain looked smart in her outfit that consisted of an embellished top and distressed denims. Her top was sequinned and she teamed her ensemble with ankle-length black boots that went well with her outfit. She accessorised her look with chic rings and the makeup was highlighted by glossy pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The sleek long tresses completed her look.

    Nikki Tamboli's Black Shorts Set

    Nikki Tamboli looked awesome as ever in her formal shorts set. Her outfit featured a sleeveless collared blazer and shorts. She teamed her attire with pointed black sandals, which complemented her outfit. The makeup was enhanced by pink lip shade, pink cheekbones, and light subtle kohl. The middle-parted long highlighted tresses rounded out her avatar.

    Alaya F's Colour-Blocked Skirt Set

    Alaya F looked fabulous in her skirt set that consisted of a sleeveless silver top and black skirt. The skirt featured a slit and she paired it with white-hued sports shoes. She carried a side bag with her and the makeup was marked by glossy pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and soft kohl. The highlighted tresses wrapped up her look.

    So, whose attire did you like the most? Let us know that.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 24, 2021, 20:17 [IST]
    Close