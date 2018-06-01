VJ Anusha's Sensual Pic Will Inspire You To Take Some Fashion Risks

There's something about Anusha Dandekar that makes us want to follow her style tips. The MTV's most popular VJ is neither an actress nor a model, but she has been able to make her name in the fashion fraternity and is also much more stylish than most of the leading fashion queens. Whatever Anusha sports becomes a fashion.

And then, the diva is certainly hot!

The best part about Anusha is that she is very unapologetic - a quality that is rare among the Bollywood fashionistas. She is not at all reluctant about donning quirky or sexy or eye-blinding glittering attires. Moreover, her fashion game is always on point, and loud and clear.

Anusha, just now, made our morning by posting a rather sensual picture of hers. She wore this overlapping muted-hued attire splashed in grey, brown, and light beige colour. And, well, this attire of hers was pretty revealing, but she didn't seem to mind that part at all. On the contrary, it seemed as if the stylista was fascinated about something.

Her eyes, which were enhanced by subtle kohl and nude eyeshadow, had a questioned look. And with slightly parted pink-coloured lips, she had a typical expression of, "Hello, I just woke up!"

But what caught our attention the most were those light golden locks. We are impressed by the fact that she was able to pull off that light blonde hair quite nicely. This particular colour mostly doesn't suit the Indian skin tone, but on Anusha, it felt that blonde was her natural hair colour.

Well, on the style front, we can for sure say that Anusha can do things that nobody else dares to do. She makes us believe that we can be from any walk of life but can still dare to make fashion statements.