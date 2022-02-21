Just In
- 1 hr ago Alia Bhatt Made Heads Turn At Berlinale 2022 With Her Style - Here's How Her White Ivory Saree Was Created
- 3 hrs ago Alia Bhatt Interview: Playing Gangubai Kathiawadi Is Like Food For The Actor In Me, Extremely Nourishing
- 9 hrs ago Single Clove Garlic: What Are The Health Benefits Of This Garlic Type And How Is It Used?
- 9 hrs ago Madhuri Dixit-Nene Flaunts Ravishing Floral Outfit For The Fame Game Promotions On The Kapil Sharma Show
Don't Miss
- Movies Raveena Tandon, Manish Mundra React To The Killing Of 23-Year-Old Activist Harsha In Karnataka
- News Bajrang Dal activist murder: Curfew in Shivamogga tonight; schools, colleges shut
- Sports Footballer Jhingan apologises after making sexist comment, says he's "let many people down"
- Education GATE 2022 Pre Answer Key Released. Check GATE Answer Key 2022, Challenge GATE Answer Keys On gate.iitkgp.ac.in
- Finance This Sectoral Fund SIP Has Given Good Returns On Long Term Investment; Check Details
- Travel Best Summer Vacations In Tamil Nadu
- Technology Vivo V23e 5G Vs Lava Agni 5G: Can Indian Model Beat Chinese Counterpart?
- Automobiles Kia Carens Vs Hyundai Alcazar: MPV Or SUV?
Vikrant Massey And Sheetal Thakur Wedding Pictures: Bride And Groom Look Splendid In Wedding Finery
The Internet was flooded with Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur's wedding pictures ever since they posted them on Instagram. Talk about the wedding, it was lovable, charming and beautiful. The couple was dating since 2015 and they both decided to get married in the most regal fashion. Let's get into their looks in detail.
The Pre-Wedding Ceremony Look:
For the Haldi ceremony, Vikrant had opted for a kurta and pyjama set along with a Nehru jacket. He had black shades on and his look was ready for the pre-wedding ceremony. On the other hand, Sheetal wore a yellow lehenga set with embroidery work all over it. Both of them looked jovial in their photos together. It was one of the best pictures that could be shared with the world.
The Wedding Look of The Bride & Groom:
Both of them had a regal theme in the wedding ceremony. While Vikrant Massey went for a classic white Sherwani with gold buttons and maroon coloured pocket square, Sheetal Thakur chose the red embroidered and striped pattern lehenga set. The groom had his look complete with a cream coloured safa and a golden shawl at the wedding. The bride went for a Kiran dupatta to pair it up with the lehenga. Both the bride and groom slayed in their wedding outfit.
The Accessories During The Function:
The bride and groom chose the best piece of accessories during their ceremony. Vikrant Massey had a watch and a Kada for both the looks. He went for a minimal style that extremely looked good on him. Sheetal gave us all some inspiration with her flower attached jhumka at the Haldi ceremony. For her wedding look, she went for a gold layered choker and necklace with mangtika, bangle, chooda and nath. Both the bride and groom looked beautiful.
This was all about their wedding looks, do tell us what was your favourite ones from the ceremony!
Image Credit: Instagram
- bollywood wardrobeSaif Ali Khan And Vikrant Massey Wow Us With Their Modern Traditional Outfits
- bollywood wardrobeHaseen Dillruba: Taapsee Pannu’s Mustard-Yellow Saree Look Decoded From The Movie’s Poster
- bollywood wardrobeHaseen Dillruba: Taapsee Pannu’s Red Saree Look In The Teaser Matters; Here’s Why!
- bollywood wardrobeBroken But Beautiful 3: Sidharth Shukla And Sonia Rathee’s Fashion; Amaal Mallik Loves The Teaser!
- bollywood wardrobe14 Phere: Kriti Kharbanda And Vikrant Massey Make Heads Turn In Their Chic Outfits At The Wrap Up Party
- bollywood wardrobeMirzapur 2: Shweta Tripathi Aka Golu Gupta's Fuss-free Wardrobe In The Season 2 Of Mirzapur
- bollywood wardrobeMirzapur 2: Rasika Dugal’s Purple Top And Red Skirt Makes For A Perfect Day-Party Outfit
- bollywood wardrobeGinny Weds Sunny: A Glimpse Of Yami Gautam’s Fashionable Looks That Will Keep Your Interest Alive
- bollywood wardrobeGinny Weds Sunny: Yami Gautam Blossoms Like Lily In A Yellow Lehenga In Peppy Wedding Number LOL
- bollywood wardrobeAlia Bhatt Made Heads Turn At Berlinale 2022 With Her Style - Here's How Her White Ivory Saree Was Created
- bollywood wardrobeMadhuri Dixit-Nene Flaunts Ravishing Floral Outfit For The Fame Game Promotions On The Kapil Sharma Show
- bollywood wardrobeBerlinale 2022: Alia Bhatt Ups Her Fashion Game With Two Stylish White Western Outfits