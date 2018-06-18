Subscribe to Boldsky
Vidya Balan’s Red Sari Woos But Her Styling Is Drab

By Devika
Vidya Balan latest sarees

From a muted-hued one to a brighter shade, Vidya Balan can pull off any sari with aplomb and panache. With this red sari of hers, she took us away from our Monday morning blues. The lady in red was dressed to T for the Savvy Women Empowerment Awards in Pune.

Designed by Anamika Khanna, Vidya's sari was classically draped and she looked red-hot. Well, in cool Pune, she must have set the mercury rising in this sensational number. Her sari was plain in colour but was accentuated by subtle floral zardozi work. We loved how her border was intricately done and made the sari stand out. She teamed her sari with a matching quarter-sleeved blouse that went perfectly with the sari.

Vidya Balan latest sarees

While her sari was graceful, we weren't happy with her styling. We thought that the statement ring was fine but those sleek danglers were a bit tacky. We wished she had worn studs instead of those danglers, as that would have made her look impeccable.

Vidya's hairstyle was also not good enough to enhance her style quotient. Had she tied a loose bun, it would have looked a lot better. Her makeup was perfect however and we are glad, she wore a lighter lip shade.

Vidya Balan latest sarees

Vidya Balan's look had some hits and misses; but overall we were impressed. Do you agree with us on that? Let us know in the comment section.

    Monday, June 18, 2018, 15:09 [IST]
