Sherni Promotions: Vidya Balan Plays With Bold Hues And Subtle Patterns For The Latest Promotional Rounds Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

These days, Vidya Balan has been promoting her Prime Video film Sherni, in style. The film will release on June 18 and for the promotional rounds, Vidya is balancing traditional outfits with western outfits. She's been getting styled by Who Wore What When, and for the last two promotional rounds, the Shakuntala Devi actress flaunted a jacket and anarkali set. Both her outfits were about bold hues and subtle patterns, perfect as office wear. We have decoded her latest fashion game for some inspiration.

Vidya Balan's Patterned Jacket Set

The Mission Mangal actress wore a Cosmos Jacket in Phantasmagoria Print and teamed it with Atomic Linen Pants from the label, Āroka. Her jacket set came from the label's latest collection, Metamorphosis. Her jacket was structured and accentuated by hand stencil prints on statement shoulder flaps. As for her pants, it matched with her jacket, and both her outfits were crafted out of discharge block-printed linen. While her jacket is priced at Rs. 15,000, the pants are for Rs. 8,800. She teamed her attire with a black top and complementing brown sandals from Eridani. Her sleek pointed earrings were pretty unconventional and she also spruced up her look with chic rings. Her jewellery from the label, Eurumme. Her makeup was highlighted by glossy-nude lip shade, meticulously contoured cheekbones, and nude eye shadow with subtle kohl. The side-parted ponytail completed her look.

Vidya Balan's Anarkali Set

The Kahaani actress also flaunted a teal-green anarkali set by designer Bhumika Sharma. This attire was ideal for formal parties and Vidya's attire featured a full-sleeved overlapping blouse and flared skirt. Her ensemble was highlighted by bindu and nukta prints. It was a gorgeous ensemble from the designer's latest collection and the actress teamed it with a complementing pair of sandals from Eridani. Her jewellery game was kept minimal and she wore a pair of dainty gold and stone earrings from the label, Zariin. The makeup was highlighted by dark red lip shade, contoured cheekbones with gulaab tint, and light eye makeup. The middle-parted impeccable hairdo rounded out her look.

So, which outfit and look of Vidya Balan's did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

Photographer Courtesy: Anurag Kabbur