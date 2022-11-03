Just In
- 26 min ago Venus Transit In Scorpio On 11 November 2022: Effects And Remedies On Zodiac Signs
- 4 hrs ago Ela Bhatt, Well-Known Women's Rights Activist Passes Away At 89: Facts About The Padma Bhushan Recipient
- 4 hrs ago Sara Ali Khan Is A Beauty To Behold In Boho Avatar, Pics!
- 5 hrs ago Vivah Panchami 2022: Date, Time, Legend, Puja Rituals, Celebrations, Benefits, And Significance
Don't Miss
- News Indian Army gets exclusive intellectual rights of new design & camouflage pattern uniform
- Education National Means cum Merit Scholarship Scheme: Hurry up! 15 November 2022 is the last date to apply
- Travel Escape To The Vancouver Island – Discover Canada
- Finance NPS- How to claim proceeds in case of Death of the subscriber?
- Technology Google Launches ‘Code as Policies’: AI Coding Tool Will Help Train Robots
- Sports FIFA World Cup 2022: Five records Cristiano Ronaldo could break at the Qatar WC
- Movies Jai Bhim Combo Is Back - Director TJ Gnanavel Join Hands With Actor Suriya Again For An Upcom
- Automobiles Volvo Teases Upcoming EX90 Electric SUV's Exteriors Ahead Of Global Debut
Vidya Balan’s 8 Saree Looks You Must Bookmark To Ace The Desi Style
The saree is one timeless outfit that adds classic elegance and panache to the wearer. And if there is one Hindi film actress that deserves to wear the sash of 'saree queen' other than Rekha of course, it is none other than Vidya Balan! The talented actress is a self-confessed saree lover who makes a fine impression whenever she drapes a stunning six-yards ensemble. From traditional kanjeevarams to sassy striped modern sarees, Vidya's saree looks are nothing but inspirational!
Image: Instagram
We have curated Vidya Balan's 8 stunning saree looks that can serve as the perfect inspiration to scale your Indian style:
Kanjeevaram Silk Saree
Image: Instagram
It won't be an exaggeration to say that Vidya Balan is known for her beautiful Kanjeevaram silk sarees. The Mission Mangal actress looked beautiful in a parrot green silk saree with a heavy golden border and teamed it up with a red silk blouse.
Vidya elevated the plain silk saree look with traditional jewelry, a prominent red bindi, and a simple bun hairdo with gajra. Traditional, heavy-weave silk sarees make a perfect choice for special occasions, weddings, and festive looks.
Banarasi Silk Saree
Image: Instagram
Is there anything more exquisite than a golden threadwork Banarasi saree? We don't think so. Vidya looked like a vision in this yellow colour banarasi silk saree. The golden threadwork motifs all over the saree featured the classic banarasi silk trademark style.
She teamed the royal silk saree with a matching silk blouse with a hint of the golden border. Vidya elevated the classic, vintage saree look with stone-encrusted stud earrings.
Silver Zari Saree
Image: Instagram
Silk sarees with silver zari work detailing have a classic, timeless appeal. While golden zari work sarees may make a popular choice for traditional silk sarees, silver zari sarees look offbeat and super chic! Vidya was the epitome of beauty and grace in this red-silver zari saree. She accentuated the classic look with floral stud earrings and bold red lips.
Floral Print Saree
Image: Instagram
The floral print is undoubtedly the most loved and go-to print for casual ensembles. Vidya chose a lovely black saree featuring a pink floral print. She complimented the busy print saree with a plain collared blouse. The stunning diva sported a bohemian choker neckpiece to complete the chic saree look. Floral print lightweight sarees like Vidya's make an ideal choice for formal as well as casual wear.
Striped Saree
Image: Instagram
Sassy stripes are one print or pattern on ensembles that give a modern, edgy, or even sporty look. The Sherni actress flaunted a modern saree look with a green colour striped print saree and a matching sporty T-shirt.
She completed her edgy look with golden geometrical statement earrings, glossy makeup, and a sleek bun hairstyle. Sarees with modern prints like stripes, and abstract, geometrical prints make a sassy option for formal and casual dressing.
Retro Saree
Image: Instagram
Polka dot print is a quintessential retro design that has a joyful and stylish appeal to it. Vidya opted for a vivacious look with this red colour saree featuring polka dot prints all over.
Vidya experimented with two different patterns by complimenting her dotted saree with a sleeveless striped blouse. Since the saree look featured two busy prints, Vidya ditched the accessories and opted for a minimal makeup look.
Plain Saree
Image: Instagram
Vidya Balan surely has her saree game sorted and how! Her constant experimentation with the desi six-yards serves major style inspiration for everyone who adores sarees.
The diva wore a plain green saree with blue colour thin fabric border and tassels and styled it with a sleeveless blouse in green. To accentuate the plain saree look, she donned beautiful oxidized silver jhumka earrings.
Animal Print Saree
Image: Instagram
Vidya's love for sarees allows her to experiment with modern, offbeat prints too. She wore this stunning modern saree with eye-catchy animal print. She teamed the colourful saree with a plain black blouse to allow the eclectic print to take center stage.
Ms.Balan upscaled her modern look with golden geometrical shape statement earrings. Such bold hue eclectic print sarees make a chic option for cocktail parties and casual outings.
- bollywood wardrobeSara Ali Khan Is A Beauty To Behold In Boho Avatar, Pics!
- bollywood wardrobeShanaya Kapoor Birthday Special: 6 Looks By The Diva Reflecting Her Glamorous Style
- bollywood wardrobeDeepika Padukone’s Look In Pathaan Or XXX: Return Of Xander Cage - Which One Did You Like?
- bollywood wardrobeHappy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: Style Evolution Of The Bollywood Badshah Over The Years
- bollywood wardrobeAishwarya Rai Bachchan Birthday Special: 6 Voguish Looks By The Former Miss World
- bollywood wardrobeDeepika Padukone To Kiara Advani, Your Style Guide For Flaunting Animal Print Like B-Town Gals
- bollywood wardrobeHalloween Bash 2022: Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan, And Others Dress Up As Fictional Characters, Pics!
- women fashion6 Ways To Flaunt Floral Print In Your Everyday Look
- bollywood wardrobeSonam Kapoor’s 5 Stylish Looks In Kaftans Inspire Chic And Comfortable Fashion
- womenLupita Nyong'o Gives Angelic Impression In A Braided Dress At Black Panther Wakanda Forever Premiere
- bollywood wardrobeAnanya Panday Slays The Indo-Western Style, We Pick 5 Best Looks!
- bollywood wardrobeHappy Birthday Aditi Rao Hydari: 6 Ethnic Looks By The Diva That Read Timeless & Inspirational