Vaani Kapoor’s Lemon-Yellow Saree Is Somewhere Between Understated And Embellished; She Looks Stunning! Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Vaani Kapoor looked amazing as she promoted her movie, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The actress looked resplendent in her saree ensemble. Styled by Allia Al Rufai, her saree was somewhere between understated and embellished, perfect for those who want to keep it light but not so light. Her makeup game was also. Let's decode her ensemble and look.

She wore a lemon-yellow saree, which was designed by Arpita Mehta. It was a gorgeous saree that she wore and her saree was accentuated by subtle mirror-work and intricate cutdana hand-embroidery. The saree was impeccably draped and she teamed her saree with a sleeveless blouse that was adorned with elaborate embroidery. The floral mirror-work in her blouse upped her saree look. Did the blouse enhance the saree look? It sure did and Vaani Kapoor pulled off her saree with a lot of grace.

There was a lot of balance to her look. For instance, the silver jhumkis went well with her look and since it was a promotional event, we liked the fact that her stylist didn't opt for a heavy look. However, suppose you want to ace this look for a wedding event, you could definitely add a gemstone choker or bangles to your look. As for her makeup, it was beautifully done with glossy-pink lip shade and soft kohl with pink eye shadow. The copper red highlighted tresses completed her look. Vaani Kapoor looked stunning as ever. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Picture Source: Instagram