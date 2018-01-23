Urvashi Rautela Called Names By Instagrammers For Her Red Carpet Dress At The Jio Filmfare Awards

Urvashi Rautela got trolled on social media for wearing a deep-neck gown at the Jio Filmfare Awards 2018. The actress shared her pictures from the grand award show on her Instagram account, unprepared for the slut-shaming comments that followed.

The Filmfare Awards 2018 took place on Saturday night and trolls started coming in as soon as the actress uploaded her red carpet looks. Trollers posted objectionable and vulgar comments as well, which were further protested by Urvashi Rautela fans.

Some of them also taunted her with her physical assets and some of them also had some moral lectures to give off.

There was a huge ruckus that took place digitally on her profile and as we did not find the actress take any actions, the support from the Instagram users was appreciable.

According to us, Urvashi did look extremely gorgeous in the BELLUCCIO sequin gown, which had a sexy plungin neckline and a side slit. There was also a trail following the outfit, which made it look mesmerizing. She matched the gown with dangling pair of diamond earrings and black heels.