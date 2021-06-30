Just In
Toofan Actress Mrunal Thakur Slays It In A Modern Casual-Meets-Formal Outfit; Gives Street-Style Goals
Want to give your street-style a formal update? Well, Mrunal Thakur is here to inspire you with her latest look. The actress, who will be seen opposite Farhan Akhtar in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directed Toofan, wore an outfit that we found sassy and classy at the same time. She was styled by Devki B and we have decoded this look for you.
So, Mrunal's outfit came from the label MellowDrama x Madison. Her ensemble featured a cropped lace black bralette and she teamed it with high-waist denim jeans, which added to the cool quotient. Her jeans were slightly flared and washed. She also gave her ensemble a formal touch with a structured black blazer that went so well with her attire. Mrunal paired her ensemble with embellished black flats that complemented her attire.
She kept her look minimal and accessorised her look with metallic jewellery that consisted of hoops and rings. She also wore a silver metallic watch to accentuate her look. The makeup was highlighted by glossy pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The middle-parted sleek long tresses completed her look. Mrunal Thakur looked stunning and so, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.
Photographer Courtesy: Mihir Thakkar