Tiger Shroff Looks Dapper As He Celebrates His Birthday With Baaghi 3 Co-star Shraddha Kapoor Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 2 March, 1990, Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff turns a year older today. For those who are wondering how the star celebrated his birthday, let us update you with the news that Tiger celebrated his birthday at the recent promotional round of his upcoming film Baaghi 3. Dressed in a black jacket and denims, the actor cut the cake and posed with his co-star Shraddha Kapoor, who was dressed to impress in a beautiful printed dress. So, let us take a close look at Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor's outfits and decode it.

So, on the occasion of his birthday, Tiger Shroff was dressed in a full-sleeved mandarin-collar open-front black jacket, which was accentuated by white striped patterns. He sported a classic black tee with it and paired it with blue denim jeans. The actor completed his look with a pair of black shoes that featured blue base. With stubble beard and gold-toned wristband, he rounded out his look while the black reflectors added stylish quotient.

On the other hand, his co-star Shraddha Kapoor, who will be celebrating her birthday tomorrow, was decked up in a sleeveless plunging neckline dress. Her body-hugging mini dress was splashed in multi-colours. The brown belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. She completed her look with a pair of white sandals while gold-toned hoops upped her look. Shraddha let loose her side-parted tresses and elevated her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

Tiger Shroff looked dapper while Shraddha Kapoor looked fresh and lively in her muli-hued printed dress. What do you think about their attire? Let us know in the comment section.