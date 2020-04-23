Veteran Theatre Artist Usha Ganguly Passes Away; She Was Also A Saree Connoisseur Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Indian theatre director-actor and activist, Usha Ganguly passed away today. According to her family members, the veteran theatre artist died due to cardiac arrest. The Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee was also the founder of Rangakarmee theatre group, which she established in 1976. Her theatre group is known for its famous productions like Mahabhoj, Court Martial, Rudali, and more. With Rangakarmee, she also took the Indian theatre performance to international platforms and in 2005, her theatre group was the only theatre group to perform at the Theatre der Welt Festival in Stuttgart, Germany. She had also done scriptwriting of Raincoat (2004), which was directed by Rituparno Ghosh.

However, apart from her stellar performances and direction, Usha Ganguly was also a sari connoisseur. She often donned sarees, which were contemporary and elegant. We have decoded her three saree looks for you. So, let's talk about her saree game.

Usha Ganguly's Black And Golden Saree

Usha Ganguly's black and golden saree was a classic number and perfect as office wear. Splashed in a black hue, her saree was accentuated by a textured golden border and she teamed it with a black blouse. Her gold neckpiece was elaborate and went well with her saree but her bracelet was light and minimal. She completed her look with a statement black bindi.

Usha Ganguly's Floral Saree

A saree enthusiast, Usha Ganguly donned a white sheer saree that was accentuated by light floral accents. She teamed her saree with a plain white matching blouse. It seemed like an organza saree and Usha Ganguly exuded vintage vibes with her saree. The statement neckpiece accentuated her avatar. She accessorised her look with sleek earrings and the signature black bindi rounded out her avatar.

Usha Ganguly's Printed Saree

The seasoned theatre artist had not only impressed us with her classic sarees but also wore printed sarees. This black and red saree of hers absolutely left us speechless and we loved the meticulous patterns in subtle golden tone on it. She paired her saree with a black blouse and the quintessential bindi rounded out her look.

We are deeply saddened to hear about Usha Ganguly. Rest in Peace, Usha Ganguly!