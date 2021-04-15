The Wild Dog Actress Saiyami Kher Flaunts Two Stunning Outfits; Which One Will You Pick? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Saiyami Kher Instagram feed boasts stunning and distinctive photoshoots. The Wild Dog actress always inspires us fashionably and we mostly love how she makes use of wardrobe basics. Her fashion is such that we can all relate to. Speaking about her fashion, Saiyami recently flaunted two outfits - one was a traditional number and the other was western attire. Styled by Sanjay Kumar Dauhaliya, she looked stunning in both outfits. We have decoded her ensembles for some traditional fashion inspiration.

Photographer Courtesy: Akshay Rao

Saiyami Kher's Patterned Yellow Suit

Saiyami Kher recently took to her Instagram feed to wish her followers happy festivities and she did it stylishly. The actress looked traditional perfect in her ensemble that came from the label Varsha. She wore a mustard-yellow suit that was accentuated by intricately embellished neckline and textured patterned accents. She paired her kurta with complementing yellow straight-fit trousers and a dupatta with embellished gold-toned border and yellow pom-poms. She also teamed her attire with golden flat sandals from Aprajita Toor's label. Saiyami accessorised her look with emerald jewellery that consisted of a statement ring and elaborate earrings from Azotiique by Varun Raheja. The brown nail lacquer upped her look and so did glossy pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, subtle kohl, and a tiny green bindi. The middle-parted bun rounded out her avatar.

Photographer Courtesy: Rahul Sawant

Saiyami Kher's Blue Striped Pantsuit

The Choked Paisa Bolta Hai actress also flaunted a blue striped pantsuit and looked smart as ever. She wore an outfit that came from the label Pink Porcupines by Aniket Satam. Saiyami wore Swimmers Pantsuit from the label and her attire consisted of a cropped buttoned blouse, a structured jacket, and high-waist pants. Her ensemble was accentuated by red stripes and patterns. She spruced up her look with geometrical earrings, and the makeup was highlighted by natural pink lip shade, pink cheekbones, and subtle kohl with a tinge of eye shadow. The curly ponytail completed her amazing look.

So, which outfit and look of Saiyami Kher's did you like more? Let us know that.