The Empire Actress Drashti Dhami Has 5 Stunning Fashion Goals For Us; Which One Is Your Favourite Outfit? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

The Khanzada Begum of The Empire, Drashti Dhami left us speechless with her powerful performance in the hit series, The Empire, which is based on Mughal rulers. The actress has also been winning the social media after her special episode with Karan Johar on Disney Plus Hotstar VIP, which also had her co-stars Kunal Kapoor and Dino Morea. Well, we are totally loving, watching Drashti Dhami on-screen and also have been admiring her fashion game. Yes, her Instagram feed is LIT with her stunning fashion moments that we have decoded for you.

Photographer Courtesy: Narendra Ballar

Drashti Dhami's Floral Shorts Outfit

Lounging by the azure pool, Drashti Dhami was a vision in her shorts set. Styled by Natashaa Bothra, the actress looked amazing in her shorts set that came from the label, DrobeKart - By Tanvi S. She wore a top that was accentuated by yellow and blue floral accents and a pair of high-waist belted shorts, which also featured floral patterns. The actress paired her ensemble with yellow pumps that went well with her attire and her green beads danglers also had our attention. Her jewellery came from Meraki By HarshiniVjayJethani. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and impeccably-applied kohl with smokey effect. The neat ponytail rounded out her avatar.

Photographer Courtesy: Nikul

Drashti Dhami's Hand Block Lehenga

Styled by Devki B, Drashti Dhami wore a lehenga that was hand-crafted out of Benarasi Chanderi with hand-block printing and she teamed it with a hand-embroidered silk choli and Chanderi block-printed dupatta. This ensemble is ideal for festive occasions and wedding functions and Drashti pulled off her attire with a lot of elegance. Her attire came from the label, L'effet by Sanjev Marwaaha. She accessorised her look with elaborate silver jewellery that consisted of a pair of heavy jhumkis and bracelet. Her jewellery came from Neeta Boochra - Silver Centrre. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smokey kohl. The impeccable bun completed her look.

Picture Source: Instagram

Drashti Dhami's Pink Floral Dress

Drashti Dhami gave us an ultimate party wear goal with her one-shouldered dress. Designed by Aarti Mahtani, it was a half-sleeved dress with white-toned floral patterns and ruffled detailing at the hemline. This time, she kept her look minimal in terms of jewellery and her accessories consisted of a metallic watch, complementing hoops, and a dazzling ring. The makeup was enhanced by muted-tones. The nude-pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and impeccable kohl with pink eye shadow upped her look. The side-swept softly-curled tresses rounded out her look.

Photographer Courtesy: Jogi Singh

Drashti Dhami's Red Pantsuit

The actress definitely exuded boss lady vibes with her pantsuit that she wore for Karan Johar's show. Styled by Devki B, her ensemble came from the label, SubCulture. It was a structured attire that consisted of a red tailored jacket with a plunging neckline and a pair of straight-fit pants. She teamed her ensemble with white sandals and notched up her look with a delicate neckpiece. Drashti's makeup was marked by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smokey kohl. The middle-parted sleek tresses completed her avatar.

Picture Source: Instagram

Drashti Dhami's Patterned Separates

Drashti Dhami looked amazing in her Payal Singhal separates. She wore this attire for a fundraiser event and her ensemble consisted of a cropped bralette, pants, and a matching jacket. Her attire was enhanced by myriad of patterns and she paired her ensemble with white sports shoes, giving us an awesome gym-wear goal. Drashti accessorised her look with silver hoops and the makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smokey kohl. The side-parted curled tresses wrapped up her look.

So, which attire of Drashti Dhami did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.