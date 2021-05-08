Just In
Tere Naam And M.S. Dhoni Actress Bhumika Chawla Exudes Soothing Vibes With Her Latest Outfit
Bhumika Chawla, who is known for her performance in films such as Tere Naam and M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, gave us a weekend-perfect fashion goal with her latest outfit. The actress wore a skirt and top, as she celebrated the mother earth. Her picture was a treat for sore eyes and moreover amid pandemic, this was a soothing picture. So, let's decode her outfit and look, which had our attention.
So, Bhumika wore a shirt and paired it with a midi skirt. It was a striking colour combination of yellow and black and in the earthy setting, her attire was like a pop of hues. Her shirt-blouse was a collared and full-sleeved number, splashed in deep yellow colour. It seemed like a summer-perfect top and the skirt was long and black-hued with eye-catching orange nature-inspired patterns. Her top and skirt made for an ideal weekend wear, when sitting at home and reading a book.
While she kept her look jewellery-free, her makeup was beautifully done with natural tones. The contoured pink cheekbones, pink lip shade, and subtle kohl upped her look. The middle-parted softly-curled tresses completed her look. Bhumika Chawla looked pretty and what do you think about her look? Let us know that.
Photos Credit: Bharat