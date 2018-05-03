Tareefan: Sonam-Kareena Leave Us Awestruck With Their Sizzling AF Avatar

If you think there are too many fashionistas around and that everything a star dons becomes style, the Kapoor ladies are here to prove you absolutely wrong, for there's no-one who does style, like they do!

The trailer of Veere Di Wedding clearly hinted that this is not just another woman-oriented film, but it is here to shatter all stereotypes and bring forth the other side of the story.

The first song of the film just dropped and God, it has had us fanning ourselves hard! In black and gold, Kareena and Sonam pull some of the sexiest moves; and calling it hot will be such an understatement.

The divas sported sparkling and bright-hued costumes, coupled with uber-stylish accessories and pitch-perfect makeup in the song. Also, their lip-syncing to a husky Badshah and naughty flirting with ridiculously hot men increased the oomph factor many folds.

One look at the video and you will find yourself asking this question, "Is Kareena the mother of a one year old?"

Yes, our very own Begum, the pout queen, is killing it with her edgy fashion in the song.

Swara and Shikha on the other hand also looked super hot and kept up with the hi-fi style quotient of the song.

Tareefan is a total opposite of the regular Bollywood item numbers, but it proves that an actress does not need to be de-glam or tomboyish to be no-nonsense. Style can indeed kill!

So, all you young ladies, slip into those high heels and shatter some stereotypes.

Talking about Veere Di Wedding, Kareena said in an interview, "Yeah! It is my wedding in the movie and it will be different. Rhea is going to style me. It will be stylish. And with Sonam - the fashionista in the movie, I surely cannot wear my jeans and t-shirt. Or you never know, I may convince her to come out of her ball gowns and wear jeans and t-shirt."

Well, that's for sure! ;)

The movie is all set to release on June 1st and Sonam's marriage is slated on the 8th of May.

Watch the video here.