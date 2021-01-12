Gauahar Khan Flaunts Newly-Wed Look In Neon Yellow Saree And Three-Toned Saree, Which One Did You Like More? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress Gauahar Khan took internet on fire with her gorgeous pictures from her wedding and they're still trending. From sangeet to wedding to reception, she left no stone unturned in picking the best outfit for her each function. Now after her wedding, the actress is all out there amp-ing up her fashion game and exuding newly-wed vibes in her gorgeous sarees. She recently flaunted her two saree looks on Instagram. One was a neon-yellow saree while the other was a three-toned number. So, let us take a close look at her both saree looks and find in which saree she looked prettier.

Gauahar Khan In A Neon-Yellow Saree

Gauahar Khan was decked up in a neon-yellow saree, which came from the label Vastranti. Her saree was accentuated by intricate red and green prints and striped at the border. She draped the pallu of her saree in a nivi style and teamed it with a half-sleeved pink blouse that featured embroidered border. The Tandav actress accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned earrings, a heavy necklace, bangles, and silver-toned rings. She let loose her side-parted highlighted tresses and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and dark-pink lip shade.

Gauahar Khan In A Three-Toned Saree

Gauahar Khan sported a black saree, which was accentuated by golden embroidered patterns on the border. The pallu of her saree was yellow in colour and it featured intricate white and golden patterns with red striped border. She draped her saree in a lehenga style and it's pallu in a simple way with minimal pleats tucked with the shoulder. The Bigg Boss 14 senior teamed her saree with a half-sleeved red blouse that had dotted golden prints. A pair of gold-toned long earrings, a heavy necklace, bangles, and rings upped her look. She pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a neat bun and elevated her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

So, which saree look of Gauahar Khan's did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Gauahar Khan's Instagram