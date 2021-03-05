Just In
Pink, Red, Or Green, Which Saree Of Tamannaah Bhatia Did You Like The Most?
Tamannaah Bhatia has a fashionable treat for all the saree lovers out there. The actress flaunted three stunning sarees for Malabar Gold and Diamonds. Styled by Sukriti Grover, Tamannaah was a vision in these three sarees of hers and her jewellery game was on-point too. So, be it pink, red, or green, we have decoded all the three sarees for you.
Tamannaah Bhatia's Pink Saree
Tamannaah Bhatia looked impressive in her light-pink saree from Dolly J that was accentuated by subtle gold-toned embellished details and intricately-done glittering border. She teamed her saree with a half-sleeved pink blouse that was highlighted by golden-embroidered accents. She accessorised her look with a statement gemstone neckpiece and complementing gold and diamond earrings. Tamannaah also wore gold bangles and a ring to give her look a maximalist touch. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and pink eye shadow. The impeccable tresses rounded out her avatar.
Tamannaah Bhatia's Red Saree
Tamannaah Bhatia gave us a wedding-perfect look with a red Benarasi saree that came from the handloom label, Ekaya. Her saree was beautifully draped and accentuated by intricate motifs and gold-toned detailed accents. She paired her saree with a complementing red and gold blouse that went well with her saree. She upped her look with a pair of heavy gold earrings, an elaborate gold neckpiece, and heavy kadas. As for her makeup, her makeup was marked by bright red lip shade, pink cheekbones, and eye shadow. The middle-parted neat bun completed her ethnic look.
Tamannaah Bhatia's Green Saree
Tamannaah Bhatia also looked amazing in her green saree, which was by Anita Dongre and her saree was accentuated by subtle golden motifs and the border of her saree was beige-hued with light floral accents. She teamed her saree with a soft golden blouse that was accentuated by golden-toned accents. She upped her look with a colourful gemstone neckpiece and complementing earrings. The light-pink lip shade, pink eye shadow, and a bun hairdo wrapped up her look.
So, which saree of Tamannaah Bhatia did you like the most? Let us know that.
Courtesy: Instagram