Swara Bhasker’s Pastel Floral Saree And Heavy Jewellery Look Is Winning Us
Swara Bhasker gave us a saree goal recently with her floral saree. She has been attending her sister's wedding festivities and styled by Priyanka Yadav, she looked graceful in her attire. Her makeup was light and natural, and we have decoded this ensemble and look of hers for you.
So, Swara wore a light-pink saree that was accentuated by floral accents. Her saree was impeccably-pleated and crisp. Her saree came from Picchika by Urvashi Sethi and she teamed it with a matching sleeveless blouse that went well with her saree. As for jewellery, it was statement and gold-toned. The neckpiece was heavy and intricately-done and the bangle was crafted to perfection. She wore a gold and gemstone floral ring. Swara upped her look with dainty studs and a sleek maangtikka. Her jewellery came from Apala by Sumit.
The makeup was highlighted by light-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and a tiny pink bindi. The wavy bun hairdo completed her look and it was adorned with light floral accents. Swara Bhasker has also donned gharara and palazzo sets for the festivities. We thought she looked amazing in her floral saree. So, what do you think about her saree and style? Let us know that in the comment section.
Picture Source: Instagram