Swara Bhasker Flaunts A Pink Chikankari Kurta Set; Perfect For Stay-At-Home Festive Occasions Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Swara Bhasker seemed in a contemplative mood and was posed by her recently painted wall. She had put the legendary poet, Faiz Ahmad Faiz's poetry as the caption. And the Sheer Qorma actress flaunted a chikankari suit that had our attention. Well, not just her outfit, her jewellery game was equally strong.

So, Swara wore a white kurti that was accentuated by embroidered accents. Her kurta was enhanced by floral accents in white-hued chikankari work. The pink-coloured detailing at the neckline area with pink piping border, upped the look of her attire. Swara Bhasker looked gorgeous in her ensemble and she teamed her attire with white pyjamis, which went well with her kurti. Well, this ensemble of hers is not only ideal for the summer season but also for light and intimate stay-at-home fashion goals.

The actress went for a minimal look but surely opted for a statement jewellery. She wore heavy gold earrings, which complemented her look. With her earrings, she also gave us cues on how to style your chikankari outfit. As for her makeup, she highlighted her look with natural-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smokey kohl with pink eye shadow. The impeccable bun completed her look. So, what do you think about Swara Bhasker's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Photographer Courtesy: Dev S