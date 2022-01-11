Just In
Surveen Chawla’s Travel-Perfect Or Nora Fatehi’s Party-Perfect, Whose Printed Dress Did You Like More?
What's a better way to start the year than to update your wardrobe with a printed dress! If you are looking for some inspiration, we have Nora Fatehi and Surveen Chawla to give you goals. They both opted for patterned wear recently and looked gorgeous in their respective ensembles. We have decoded their style statements for you.
Photographer Courtesy: Yash Kulkarni
Surveen Chawla's Blue Floral Dress
For the promotions of Decoupled, Surveen Chawla opted for a number of western looks. The one look of hers that we really loved was when she flaunted a blue patterned dress. She wore a one-shouldered dress that featured ruffled detailing and asymmetrical hem. Her dress was accentuated by white-toned floral detailing and it came from the label, Sorbae Clothing. Styled by Sanam Ratansi, she teamed her ensemble with beige sandals that came from Monrow Shoes. Surveen wore contemporary accessories, which included sleek earrings from Azotiique by Varun Raheja and rings from Viari and Paavaki Jewels. The makeup was highlighted by glossy-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl with nude-toned eye shadow. The middle-parted bun completed her look. Surveen's dress was travel-perfect.
Photographer Courtesy: Tejas Nerurkar
Nora Fatehi's Embellished Dress
Nora Fatehi looked fabulous as always and this time, she made a strong case for an embellished dress. She wore a dress that was bodycon with tapered sleeves. It was the multi-colour tiger-print dress from Yas Couture. She paired her dress with fiery red pumps that went well with her outfit. Nora kept her jewellery game minimal but on-point. Her jewellery included a pair of delicate earrings and dazzling rings. Her earrings came from the label Joolry and the rings were from House of Midas and Mozaati. The makeup was beautifully contoured with pink and gold tones. She also upped her look with wine-red nail lacquer. The side-parted soft wavy tresses rounded out her avatar. Nora's dress was party-perfect.
So, whose dress look did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.
