Decoupled Promotions: Surveen Chawla Makes A Strong Case For Pink With Her Pink Outfits
Surveen Chawla has been promoting Decoupled on Netflix and giving us oodles of western outfit goals. Of late, she made a strong case for pink outfits and inspired us to add some pink to our wardrobe. She was styled by Sanam Ratansi on all the occasions and we have decoded three looks of hers for you.
Photographer Courtesy: Chirag Khetan
Surveen Chawla's Pink Jumpsuit
Surveen Chawla looked smart in her jumpsuit attire that came from Notebook. The jumpsuit featured a collared bodice and with a belt, it was structured too. Surveen looked smart and she paired her ensemble with golden sandals, which colour-blocked her outfit. She accessorised her look with geometric gold-toned earrings from Azotiique bby Varun Raheja. The makeup was marked by mauve-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and nude-toned kohl with impeccable kohl. The highlighted bun completed her look.
Picture Source: Netflix
Surveen Chawla's Pink One-Shouldered Dress
Surveen Chawla left us speechless with her one-shouldered pink dress that was designed by Ranbir Mukherjee. It was a neon-pink dress that she wore, which had ruffled accents. She teamed her ensemble with beige-hued sandals and notched up her look with a statement gold-toned hoops that came from Viari. Her chic rings came from Aditi Bhatt. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The side-parted copper tresses rounded out her look.
Photographer Courtesy: Chirag Khetan
Surveen Chawla's Shirt And Ruffled Skirt
Surveen Chawla looked amazing in her shirt and skirt. She wore a white collared shirt that was a bit oversized and her ruffled and layered pink skirt. While her shirt was from APPAPOP, her skirt was from EDA. She teamed her skirt and top set with brown sandals from Monrow Shoes. She accessorised her look with gemstone neckpiece that came from Minerali. Her makeup was marked by light-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and highlighted tresses wrapped up her look.
So, which pink attire of Surveen Chawla did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.
