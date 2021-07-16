Remembering Surekhi Sikri’s Fashion And The Moment When She Recited Mujhse Pehli Se Mohabbat Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Veteran theatre, television, and film actress, Surekha Sikri passed away today because of cardiac arrest. Born on 19 April 1945, the prolific actress has worked for more than four decades in the Indian film industry and her notable roles include Parinati, Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro, Tamas, Naseem, Sarfarosh, Zubeidaa, Raincoat, Dev.D, Badhaai Ho, and Sheer Qorma. Surekha Sikri has also worked in Malayalam films. Apart from movies, the actress was also known for her portrayal as Dadisa in Balika Vadhu and anthology, Ghost Stories with Janhvi Kapoor. In her illustrious career, she has also been honoured with three National Film Awards.

However, her on-screen fashion was distinctive and over a period of time, her fashion in her film projects went from minimalism to maximalist. Early in her career, she usually essayed the role of village lady in muted-toned outfits such as sarees and lehengas. However, in popular shows like Balika Vadhu, her outfits were more elaborate and brighter. She switched to traditional odhani and poshaks with a metallic choker and bangles that became as iconic as character in the hit TV series. Off-screen as well, Surekha Sikri opted for vibrant sarees including bright-hued colour-blocked sarees with rich embroidered work. But there was one such rare fashion moment that came as well, when she recited Faiz Ahmad Faiz's Mujhse Pehli Se Mohabbat.

Dressed in a white collared shirt teamed with a white top, the black and white splash made the frame so perceptive. Observing as a fashion enthusiast, the bird-inspired shirt of hers blended so well in a setting featuring floral patterned pillow and framed photographs on otherwise empty wall. Her voice so hauntingly beautiful and in the middle of recitation, the legendary actress was overcome with an emotion - a fine testament to how much she immersed herself in whatever she performed. The subtle pink lip shade and the middle-parted wavy tresses bun added to the complete effect. Surekha Sikri will be always remembered.

Rest in peace, Surekha Sikri!