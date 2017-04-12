ENGLISH

Sunny Leone Does An LBD For Night out With Husband

We love Sunny Leone. But we love her fashion more. And with every new outfit, our love for her fashion keeps increasing.

Sunny Leones Hot Little Black Dress

Sunny Leone recently attended a party with her husband and turned heads in a little black dress. 

Sunny Leones Hot Little Black Dress

The quarter sleeved little black dress caressed Sunny's body frame. The hem of the dress ended slightly above her knees. 

The dress was featured with beautiful black intricate embroidery on the left that ran all the way to sleeves. 

Sunny Leones Hot Little Black Dress

Sunny wore the look quite simple yet nailed it well. She paired her dress with black bow heels. She left her hair open and finished off with a wristwatch. 

She wore heavy makeup with this look. She looked lovely. 

