Sunny Leone Visits Madame Tussauds Delhi, Being Winter-Friendly In Black

Sunny Leone was in New Delhi before the launch of her wax statue at the Madame Tussauds Delhi. She went to take a sneak-peek of her own statue while finding a matching eye colour to hers.

Sunny was wearing a black crow-neck dress, which looked extremely classy and it was also winter-friendly. Looking at the present weather condition in North India, Sunny's choice of the style book was to the point, which she managed to carry very elegantly. The dress also had full sleeves to make it look classier and it fit the weather perfectly well too.

She wore the dress with a pair of stilettos and a pair of dangling earrings.