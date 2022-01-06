Sunny Kaushal Amazes Us With His Simple Kurta-Pyjama Set And Exquisite Shawl Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Sunny Kaushal looked dapper in his traditional attire and come wedding season, this is the attire you can flaunt. His attire was stunning and Sunny was styled by Amandeep Kaur. Sunny definitely exuded regal vibes with his look and we have decoded his attire and look for you.

So, Sunny captioned his picture as, "That rusty dusty vibe...". The actor wore an attire that came from Antar-Agni by Ujjawal Dubey. He wore a kurta that was collared and featured stripes and textured detailing. The straight-fit pyjamas that matched with his attire and he draped a shawl, which was accentuated by floral patterns and seemed soft and warm. His shawl came from the label, Dusala. Sunny also sported a statement peep-hole juttis that were patterned and came from Aprajita Toor's eponymous label.

He also accessorised his look with a smart watch and pink round-framed shades, which upped his look. He also wore a kada. Sunny Kaushal also sported an impeccable beard and side-parted wavy hairstyle. He flaunted this look for Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding and apart from this look of his, there were a number of ethnic looks that he flaunted. So, what do you think about this look of his? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pictures Source: Instagram