Summer Outfits Of Katrina Kaif And Mrunal Thakur: Which Attire Will You Pick?

Looking for some summer outfits inspiration? We have you sorted as recently, Bollywood actresses Katrina Kaif and Mrunal Thakur gave us fun and comfy attire goals. While Katrina Kaif wore floral separates, Mrunal Thakur's dress was about intricate patterns. While Katrina Kaif is prepping for her action role on Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan, Mrunal Thakur was recently seen in Toofaan opposite Farhan Akhtar.

Mrunal Thakur also celebrated her birthday on August 1, while Katrina Kaif celebrated hers on July 16. So, let's talk about their latest summery outfits.

Katrina Kaif's Floral Separates

Styled by Ami Patel, Katrina Kaif looked awesome in her separates, which were about floral patterns. The attire consisted of top and matching shorts. The top was full-sleeved and had gathered bodice but the shorts were structured. The pink floral accents on the white base added to the vibrant touch. Her ensemble came from the label Summer Somewhere. She accessorised her look with tiny gold hoops and delicate neckpiece. The makeup was highlighted by pink cheekbones and pink lip shade. The eye makeup was light and the ponytail completed her look.

Mrunal Thakur's Patterned Dress

For the Toofan promotions, Mrunal Thakur was dressed to impress in her patterned dress. She was styled by Tanya Ghavri and her attire came from Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet. The dress was high-neck with ruffled accents on the neckline. It was a full-sleeved number with puffed sleeves and enhanced by a multi-hued splash of intricate patterns. She paired her dress with pointed orange heels from Zara and accessorised her look with hoops from myrha By Rhea Bothra. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The eye makeup was light and the puffed hairdo rounded out her avatar.

So, whose attire and look did you like more? Katrina Kaif or Mrunal Thakur? Let us know in the comment section.