Suhana Khan’s White Chikankari Lehenga Is Summer Perfect!

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has made a headline with her Chikankari lehenga. The star kid who is mostly spotted for her trendy western outfit went for a different look. She wore a pretty chikankari lehenga from the luxury designer Manish Malhotra.

Suhana Khan In White Chikankari Lehenga:

The white chikankari lehenga from Manish Malhotra is breathtaking and Suhana Khan has done a good justice. The white lehenga she wore had quite a good detailing with the flower embroidery work all over it. The chikankari lehenga with the green hem just made the whole outfit match the gen-z vibe and gave a touch of trend. Her dupatta also was made from the same material and matched the blouse. The authentic Chikankari comes from Lucknow where it features traditional art in terms of embroidery. It is said that Noor Jahan introduced the Chikankari in India. The light fabric and the Chikankari work make it special. It has now become one of the trendiest clothing styles that now we can even see on Lehenga. The designs are handmade which is why it is expensive but nowadays you can find them at a much more affordable rate in the market. This kind of fabric and design is the best for any function in summer.

Hair And Makeup:

Suhana Khan opted for a dewy makeup look with a pink lip shade, brown eyeshadow, highlighted cheeks, and a bindi to match the lehenga. Her hair was pulled back in a ponytail which looked great with the traditional outfit. This kind of look is great for this season where you don't have to worry about the heat because of the soft glam makeup look which doesn't get messy.

Jewellery:

For the statement piece, she only grabbed jhumka and completed the look. The lehenga and her simple look just made it so beautiful and trendy. She chose to wear heels and her look was done and she nailed it perfectly.

Suhana Khan is already looking like a diva and we can't wait for her to be on the big screen.

Image Credit: Instagram