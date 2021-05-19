Stylist Tanya Ghavri Shares Shraddha Kapoor’s Pics Dressed In A Green Lehenga; Shraddha Looks Gorgeous Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri shared a few pictures of Shraddha Kapoor, dressed to perfection in a lehenga. The Stree actress looked pretty and gave us a unique lehenga goal. She was styled impeccably and we have decoded this look of hers for some traditional fashion inspiration.

Shraddha Kapoor flaunted a gorgeous leaf-green lehenga and with this lehenga of hers, she beckoned us to go beyond typical red and maroons when attending a wedding. Her lehenga was designed by Saaksha & Kinni and it consisted of a sleeveless blouse and long high-waist skirt. Her lehenga was accentuated by white-hued textural tones and she casually draped a plain-green dupatta with her lehenga.

Shraddha went for a minimal look and inspired minimalist wedding fashion trends. She wore dainty jewellery, which came from Misho, Azotiique by Varun Raheja, and Flower Child by Shaheen Abbas. However, the most prominent jewellery were those metallic hoops, which went well with her ethnic attire. The makeup was highlighted by natural-pink lip shade, pink cheekbones, and light pink eye shadow with a whiff of kohl. The side-parted wavy tresses rounded out her look. Shraddha Kapoor was a vision to behold. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that.

Photographer Courtesy: Tarun Koliyot