Sridevi's Daughter, Janhvi Nails The Floral Look On Her First Magazine Cover

"Florals are forever", proves this cute fresh face who is all determined to take the Hindi film industry and fashion world by storm. Though, we have seen her a lot of times posing for the shutterbugs or gracing the event, we have never till date seen her posing for a magazine cover shoot.

And now the internet is flooded with the news of her making it to the cover of the leading fashion magazine. Well, it is none other than late Sridevi's little one Janhvi Kapoor, who has amazed us as the Vogue magazine's latest cover girl.

The dazzling starlet, whose movie 'Dhadak' is yet to be released, looked nothing short of stunning as she sported a floral attire. Her easy breezy attire was accentuated by a myriad of nature-inspired patterns and she seemed extremely comfortable, as if the Vogue cover is an everyday affair for her like her sister, Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja.

It looked as if Janhvi donned a very breathable attire and the kind of an outfit that one should wear in summers to escape from the scorching heat. She enhanced her look with a dewy makeup and layered hairstyle. The actress also teamed her attire with minimal jewellery.

Janhvi also wore a very sexy green dress with golden leaf prints and she was also seen sitting like a boss on a majestic floral upholstered chair, sporting a rather sensual flowy pink-hued dress, for the shoot.

We are all delighted to see Janhvi Kapoor on the cover of Vogue and are much curious to read her very first interview. And for sure, we would be seeing her on many more covers from now on. Didn't she look too pretty on the cover?