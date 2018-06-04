Sonam Or Jackie: Who Was The Worst Dressed Last Week?

And came the fashion disasters from the last week. One was Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja and other one was Jacqueline Fernandez! Well, they both looked blegh in their outfits.

Sonam had been nailing #ootds, but at Natasha Poonawalla's house party, which was specially thrown for newlyweds, Sonam and Anand Ahuja, Sonam looked way too dressed up. We didn't like her glam-doll look at all.

Similarly, Jacqueline's fiery red dress look at Mehboob Studios was quite gaudy too. Normally, we find her so cute that we can't even look away; but this time Jackie majorly disappointed us. Her red was neither sexy nor adorable.

Coming to the always-experimental Sonam, what we didn't like about her Sophie et Voilá outfit was not the exaggerated bow-like sleeves but the asymmetrical skirt that followed the blouse. That shimmery skirt of hers wasn't able to accentuate her waist at all and we thought it looked a bit dull. However, on the brighter side, we did like her choker, makeup marked by bold red lip shade, and the impeccable bun.

While Sonam still had some good points that came in the form of her styling, what Jackie donned was a total misfire. Her red dress was not at all classy and we don't understand that white stripe on it. No, it was not at all interesting! On top of it, did she even need that blue denim jacket with the dress? We think not! Her hair looked unkempt and not racy or wild, and she seemed a bit uncomfortable wearing those pumps.

In the end, we can say that though both didn't look great, Sonam still managed to look better than Jacqueline Fernandez. What's your take on this?