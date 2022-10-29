Sonam Kapoor’s 5 Stylish Looks In Kaftans Inspire Chic And Comfortable Fashion

Embroidered Kaftan

Image: Instagram

Sonam looked like a diva in the colourful, maxi-length kaftan by Sabyasachi. The vertical stripe prints in green and pink, deep neckline, and heavy embroidery on the kaftan added a festive vibe to the ensemble. Such heavy embroidered and bold hue kaftans make an ideal choice for festivities and parties.

The Neerja actress accentuated the outfit with traditional jewelry and matching juttis.