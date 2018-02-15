Sonam Kapoor Carried Few Ethereal Looks For A Bridal Magazine's Latest Issue

The Lady In Red

Wearing a super-gorgeous Ralph & Russo red furry gown, Sonam blew our minds. She looked like a princess ready for her D Day and posing with sheer charm and grandeur. Sonam matched the outfit with a silver choker, bracelets and a thin hairband.

The Raj Maata Avatar

Raj Maata is someone who is superior by age to the queen, mostly the mother of the King or his mother-like. In this look, Sonam was wearing a Raj Maata's ensemble, including a beige Anamika Khanna sari with a floral embroidered yellow blouse. This was the cover look for the magazine.

Because Nothing Beats Black

While the colour black represents darkness, it also depicts the sexier side of a woman. Wearing black has never disappointed anyone and when the person wearing it is the gorgeous Sonam Kapoor, then nothing can go wrong.

In this look, Sonam wore a black fur gown from Ralph & Russo's couture. She looked splendid from every bit and we loved this look more when she matched a pearl necklace along with the outfit.

The Prettiest Bride

You agree or not, there would be no women who would not like to look as gorgeous as this look of Sonam on their wedding day. The amazing wedding lehenga by Anamika Khanna including a violet velvet blouse and a printed lehenga skirt with a golden dupatta, made her look a diva-like bride. The dainty and stunning jewellery was an addition to her prettiness.

With The Designers

Sonam posed with the designers, Ralph & Russo, wearing their ensemble.

This shoot was, according to us, one of the gorgeous magazine shoots of Sonam Kapoor. She looked heavenly beautiful.

Did you like the shoot looks? Do let us know!