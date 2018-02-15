Sonam Kapoor Carried Few Ethereal Looks For A Bridal Magazine's Latest Issue

Sonam Kapoor has been featured as the cover girl for Bazaar Bride Indi's latest issue. The actress has donned some stunning and gorgeous bridal avatars, making us drool more and more.
From a royal 'Bahu Rani' to a 'Noble Princess', Sonam carried some amazing bridal outfits which can surely make any girl want to grab off as her ensemble. The looks can also make any guy dream his bride or future bride as gorgeous and stylish as her.
Let us decode all the looks that Sonam carried with utmost sass.
The Lady In Red
Wearing a super-gorgeous Ralph & Russo red furry gown, Sonam blew our minds. She looked like a princess ready for her D Day and posing with sheer charm and grandeur. Sonam matched the outfit with a silver choker, bracelets and a thin hairband.
The Raj Maata Avatar
Raj Maata is someone who is superior by age to the queen, mostly the mother of the King or his mother-like. In this look, Sonam was wearing a Raj Maata's ensemble, including a beige Anamika Khanna sari with a floral embroidered yellow blouse. This was the cover look for the magazine.
Because Nothing Beats Black
While the colour black represents darkness, it also depicts the sexier side of a woman. Wearing black has never disappointed anyone and when the person wearing it is the gorgeous Sonam Kapoor, then nothing can go wrong.
In this look, Sonam wore a black fur gown from Ralph & Russo's couture. She looked splendid from every bit and we loved this look more when she matched a pearl necklace along with the outfit.
The Prettiest Bride
You agree or not, there would be no women who would not like to look as gorgeous as this look of Sonam on their wedding day. The amazing wedding lehenga by Anamika Khanna including a violet velvet blouse and a printed lehenga skirt with a golden dupatta, made her look a diva-like bride. The dainty and stunning jewellery was an addition to her prettiness.
With The Designers
Sonam posed with the designers, Ralph & Russo, wearing their ensemble.
This shoot was, according to us, one of the gorgeous magazine shoots of Sonam Kapoor. She looked heavenly beautiful.
Did you like the shoot looks? Do let us know!
