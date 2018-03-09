Sonam And Rhea Are Killing It In The Latest Retro Collection Of Rheson

Known as a fashion icon of the current times, Sonam Kapoor never shies away from experimenting with unique looks and fashion. Her newest collection for her brand, Rheason, will make you want to dig into your mother's closet more than ever. For the unversed, Sonam Kapoor and her baby sister Rhea Kapoor, who is an ace fashion designer, launched their own line of garments not, so long ago.

The Kapoor sisters themselves model for their brand and create some mesmerizing looks. The duo recently came up with their 80s collection and it will make you want to go back to that era.

Inspired by the 80s television, the Kapoor sisters posed in quintessential 80s casual and suave attires and challenged all fashion stereotypes that young girls these days swear by.

From fluffy-sleeved shirt and trouser to huge glasses, striped stockings and fluffy hair, they looked like the ultimate boss ladies.

She took to Instagram to share their looks in the retro avatar and they are being hugely appreciated by most Instagrammers.

On a related note, in another post Sonam Kapoor commemorated Women's Day by paying tribute to some of the evergreen fashion icons, including Madhubala and Sridevi.