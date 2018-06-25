Subscribe to Boldsky
Sonal Chauhan's Vibrant Dress Is What You Need To Wear On Your Dull Days

By Devika
Sonal Chauhan fashion

In the distressed and hopeless world, can you provide a ray of hope? Yes, apparently you can and that too fashionably. This train of thought came after we saw Sonal Chauhan's poetic Instagram post. She looked contemplative and a lot inspiring, as she aptly hastaged the pic as #thatgirlinthesubway.

Surrounded by people from different walks of life wearing muted browns, greys, and blacks, the 'Jannat' actress contrasted her surrounding with a brightly-hued attire. She was like a spring in autumn - a blooming flower in the company of dead leaves.

Always elegantly dressed, Sonal wore a bright red thigh-length dress that made us go green with envy. Yes, now we want to wear it as well and that too in such a surrounding, so that we can make heads turn and inspire people stylishly too.

Her red dress was quite simple and featured a round neck and structured bodice. It was a sleeveless and body-hugging attire, which clearly accentuated her slender frame. Well, we loved her outfit way too much. It was simply elegant and classic for a reason. We thought her middle-parted loose tresses on the front and those white slippers made her blend with the crowd and yet look so different.

Her makeup was naturally and so subtly done. It was as perfect as her stunning dress. Well, Sonal, you impressed us once again. Also, you gave us our #ootd of the day.

    Read more about: fashion bollywood sonal chauhan
    Story first published: Monday, June 25, 2018, 18:10 [IST]
