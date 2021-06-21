Just In
Sonal Chauhan Looks Gorgeous In Her Red Anarkali Set; Find Out The Price of Her Outfit
Sonal Chauhan's Instagram feed is highlighted by inspiring fashion photoshoots and be it traditional or western, she can flaunt any given outfit. Recently, she left us speechless with her traditional outfit that we thought was ideal for any festive and light wedding-related occasions. The supermodel was styled by Savleen Lamba, we have decoded this outfit and look of hers for some ethnic wear goals.
So, Sonal wore an outfit that came from the label, Drzya by Ridhiiee Suuri. She sported a gathered anarkali set that featured flared palazzo and dupatta. Her attire was red-hued and priced at Rs. 15,000. Crafted from Chanderi fabric and elaborated by mirror-work, golden gota and lace finishing, and embroidered details, this outfit of hers is worth the investment. Sonal Chauhan teamed her ensemble with Daisy juttis from Label Raya. The juttis went well with her attire and Sonal looked impressive.
However, it was not just her outfit, which made her look stunning, it was also her jewellery and makeup that helped her achieve one of the most jaw-dropping-inspiring looks. Her heavy gold and gemstone earrings made for an exquisite pair and came from the brand, Beads N Jewels. The makeup was highlighted by wine lip shade, contoured gulaab tint cheekbones with bronzer effect, and subtle kohl with nude-toned eye shadow. The middle-parted jasmine flowers-adorned hairdo completed her look. Sonal Chauhan looked gorgeous as ever. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.
Photographer Courtesy: Bharat Rawail, Ameeshi Shah