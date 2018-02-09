Sonakshi Sinha Slayed With Elegance At The Auto Expo 2018

Sonakshi Sinha was at the inauguration of a newly launched DC car at the Auto Expo 2018. She was looking marvelous in a leather jacket dress from Situationist.

The tunic dress had bishop sleeves and a layered frontline, making Sona look classy and sexy at the same time. She wore the dress with Steve Madden net boots and Swarovski accessories.

Along with the wavy permed hair and light daytime makeup, her complete look book was stunning. The artistry of the look was done by Sona's favourite stylist Mohit Rai.

Did you like Sonakshi's latest look? Let us know your views.