Sonakshi Sinha In Her Latest Attire Proves That Her Fashion Is The Coolest At The Moment

Sonakshi Sinha's outfits for 'Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi' promotions are just stunning. She is rocking the western attires like a piece of cake and has been giving us fashion goals, one after the other. With her sartorial choices, Sonakshi is also shutting down the haters, who thought she can't ace western looks.

So recently, she had us crushing all over her as she posed nonchalantly and confidently for a photoshoot. The diva with strong acting skills wore a sleeveless mustard-yellow-hued crop top, which we thought went perfectly well with her skirt. Her skirt was dipped in a navy blue shade and was stitched like denim jeans, but had a deep side slit.

It was a structured skirt and Sonakshi paired it with a chic brown belt. She also teamed her outfit with burnt orange coloured sandals, which colour-blocked her ensemble. Sonakshi wore a sporty watch on her wrist.

While she mostly kept her look jewellery-free, her statement earrings were to-die-for. Her tribal earrings were accentuated by yellow-coloured tassels and green-hued beads.

Sonakshi's makeup was nude and was highlighted by a dab of mascara and soft brown lip shade. She left her long tresses loose and side-swept.

Well, Sonakshi looked awesome again and for this look of hers, she is most certainly getting 10 on 10.