Sonakshi Shuts Down Body Shamers In Style

Actress Sonakshi Sinha might look like a quintessential Indian beauty but that doesn't mean the diva can't ace the western avatars well. In fact, when she does it, you can't take your eyes off her because she looks so refreshing and unapologetic.

The 'Noor' actress dropped a bomb today and gave us a dose of #mondaymotivation in her latest sporty style. She looked so amazing that she had us gasping for breath. The actress stunned us in her super-hot smoldering style. With that expression, she could have set the world on fire.

Styled by Mohit Rai, Sonakshi gave the athletic wear a retro twist. Now, doesn't that sound so interesting? She paired her blue Calvin Klein workout bra with a ravishing flared pant and a matching jacket. Oh yes, the actress also covered her ears because she didn't want to hear any of your excuses. Also, her brown tresses added to her sexy look. Way to go, Sonakshi!

What caught our attention more was that the actress dared to bare, as she flaunted her athletic midriff. Well, she gave it back to haters for calling her fat and generally making fun of her body.

Sonakshi, we are #muchwowed and inspired by you. You are like a whiff of fresh air and hope you uplift and influence us more through your jaw-dropping style statements. Don't you all think she was out of this world in her outfit?