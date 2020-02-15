Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020: Soha Ali Khan Graces The Ramp In A Lovely Embroidered Attire Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Soha Ali Khan turned showstopper for designer Shahin Mannan on day four of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020. The Pataudi lady looked extremely gorgeous as she walked the ramp in a beautifully patterned midnight blue-hued crop top and skirt. Her ensemble looked perfect for wedding functions. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, Soha Ali Khan donned a lovely blue ensemble, which looked absolutely spectacular. It was accentuated by white striped patterns with subtle orange-hued detailing. Her outfit consisted of a strapless crop top that featured outlines and she paired it with long flared matching skirt and completed her look with a pair of black ankle-length boots. She also carried a white-hued sling bag that upped her look.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she sharply contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones with soft blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. Soha let loose her mid-parted shoulder-length curly tresses.

We really liked this attire of Soha Ali Khan's and it gave us major fashion goals.