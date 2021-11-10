Kurup Promotions: Sobhita Dhulipala Sets Traditional Fashion Goals With Her Exquisite Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Sobhita Dhulipala has been promoting her upcoming movie, Kurup and her promotional wardrobe is about traditional outfits. Over a past few days, the actress has flaunted gorgeous ethnic outfits, and in this story, we have decoded two ensembles of hers - a saree and an anarkali set. She was styled by Bhawna Sharma. So, let's talk about her outfits for some much-needed fashion inspiration.

Sobhita Dhulipala's Chikankari Anarkali

Sobhita Dhulipala looked breathtakingly beautiful in her exquisite chikankari anarkali that was designed by Tarun Tahiliani. Her attire was highlighted by intricate mukaish work and finished with dori and gota borders. She paired her ensemble with a delicately embroidered dupatta and churidar. Her attire seemed perfect for attending weddings and grand festive occasions, and with this outfit of hers, Sobhita definitely made a strong case for chikankari trend. She kept her jewellery look minimal but statement. The elaborate gold and ruby jhumkas went well with her look. As for her makeup, it was marked by a lip shade in the shade of pink, subtly-done cheekbones, and smokey kohl. The side-parted bun completed her look.

Sobhita Dhulipala's Red And Ivory Saree

For one of the promotional events for her movie, she also sported a stunning handwoven silk saree that came from Payal Khandwala's brand. Her saree was ivory-hued and featured red-toned patterns. It was an impeccably-pleated saree and Sobhita Dhulipala teamed her saree with a collared red-hued silk blouse. Her blouse was shirt-style and it complemented her saree, making it an ideal wear for formal events. The actress also paired her ensemble with white sandals that went well with her outfit. This time too, she spruced up her look with earrings. She wore a pair of gold and green gemstone earrings from Curio Cottage. The makeup was highlighted by winged smokey kohl and muted-pink lip shade. The contouring was subtle and the middle-parted waves-style tresses adorned with red roses, gave her look a vintage touch.

So, which attire and look of Sobhita Dhulipala's did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

Photographer Courtesy: SBK Photography