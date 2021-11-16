Kurup World Premiere: Sobhita Dhulipala Shows How To Look Vintage Glamorous With Her Understated Saree Style Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

If you want to look a class apart, you should take cues from Sobhita Dhulipala. The actress has been giving us fashion goals and for the world premiere of her movie Kurup in Dubai, Sobhita stepped up her fashion game. Styled by Bhawna Sharma, she looked vintage glamorous in her saree look and gave us a fashion goal for the upcoming wedding season - just imagine, all eyes would be on you, if you could slay it in a minimal saree like Sobhita Dhulipala at a grand occasion or wedding festivities.

Speaking about her ensemble, it came from Sabyasachi's eponymous label. It was a lightweight, flowy saree that was accentuated by beige hue. Pleated impeccably, she tucked her palla in the signature Bengal tiger-embossed belt from the label. Brown-hued, this belt added a touch of contrast to her attire and she teamed it with a sleeveless white blouse that went well with this saree. The belt also made for a fuss-free addition and apart from her belt, her Sabyasachi clutch with gold-toned Bengal tiger adorning it also accentuated her style game. It was a stunning look and Sobhita Dhulipala pulled off this attire, with a lot of elegance.

Now, it's always somewhat tricky to ascertain what type of jewellery to sport with a light, plain-hued saree, for a number of jewellery options can be paired with a plain saree but only some can stand out and enhance the look. Sobhita opted for classy gold and gemstone jewellery. She wore a necklace that had a single gold beaded layer and green, red, and blue gemstones with diamonds attached to it. She sported complementing earrings and her jewellery came from Sabyasachi Jewelry. As for makeup, she seemed to have spruced up her look with black nail lacquer. Matte pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones with pink blush, smokey kohl with pink eye shadow, and a brush of eyebrow pencil, elevated her style quotient. The intricately-braided neat bun completed her look.

Sobhita Dhulipala looked gorgeous and so, what do you think about her saree look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pictures Source: Instagram