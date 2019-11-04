Happy Birthday Tabu: Mind-Blowing Fashion Statements Of The Versatile Actress On Her Birthday Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 4th November 1971, Tabassum Fatima Hashmi, also kown as Tabu is one of the most versatile actresses in the Bollywood industry. She has won the National film Award For the Best Actress twice because of her thundering performances in the films and has earned a lot of respect and fame from the audience. However, apart from her acting, the actress has also won us with her distinct gorgeous sartorial choices, which she updates on Instagram.

So let us take a close look at some of her best fashion statements, which have amazed us.

Tabu In An All-White Ethnic Outfit Tabu gave white-hued fashion goals for casual days with her all-white ethnic attire. She donned a three-fourth-sleeved classic-collar plunging neckline plain white kurti. The De De Pyar De actress teamed it with a matching ankle-length slim fit bottoms, which featured side slits. She kept her ethnic look simple and ditched accessories. Tabu left her wavy and messy highlighted long tresses loose. Minimal base marked by filled brows, soft kohled eyes, black eye liner, soft blush, and nude lip shade rounded out her look. Tabu In An Ivory Organza Dress For one of the photoshoots for iDiva July digital cover, Tabu was dressed in a strapless knee-length ivory organza A-line dress from Aratrik Dev Varman. Styled by Divyak D'Souza, her dress was accentuated by black abstract lines. The Drishyam actress accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned hoops and brown-tasseled dramatic neckpiece. She left her side-parted sleek long tresses loose. Tabu sharply contoured her jawline. Filled brows, soft kohled eyes, black-hued eye shadow, blush, and pink lip shade wrapped up her look. Tabu In Jeans-Top And Shrug The first look from her upcoming film, Jawaani Jaaneman showed Tabu's casual airport look. Her casual attire consisted of a round-collar plain black tucked-in top. She paired it with blue oversized denims. Styled by Sanam Ratansi, the Andhadhun actress teamed her ensemble with a three-fourth-sleeved asymmetrical black shrug, which was accentuated by multi-hued patterns. She completed her look with a pair of tan-brown ankle-length heel boots. Tabu upped her look with silver-toned kadas. She pulled back her highlighted curly tresses into a voluminous low ponytail. Filled brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, and nudish-pink lip shade spruced up her look. Tabu In A Foil Crinkle Draped Dress Again, for another photoshoot of iDiva, Tabu sizzled in an exclusive draped dress by the noted designer Tarun Tahiliani. Her ensemble featured a plain black midi dress, which was accentuated by a one-shoulder shimemring yellow-black hued foil crinkle drape. The Golmaal Again actress ditched neckpiece and instead upped her look with a pair of black drop earrings. Tabu left her silky highlighted tresses loose. She slightly contoured her face and jawline and elevated her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, dark-hued eye shadow, and lip shade. Tabu In A Polka Dot Top And Loose Bottoms Tabu sported a three-fourth-sleeved V-shaped neckline black crop top, which featured white polka dots. She paired it with a pair of high-rise floor-sweeping plain black oversized bottoms and looked stunning. Well, this attire of hers was something which was not quite everyone's cup of tea but Tabu pulled it off beautifully. The Jai Ho actress accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned hoops and a bracelet. She upped her look with dark-hued lacquer. The actress left her side-parted sleek long tresses loose. Soft contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, and nudish-pink lip shade suited her look. Tabu In A Dark-Blue Gown For the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles 2019, Tabu opted for a half-sleeved V-shaped plunging neckline dark-blue gown. Her gown featured overlap deatiling on the bodice and long flared skirt. The fabric belt added structure to her attire. The Haider actress upped her look with a silver-toned wrist watch. She painted her nails pink. Tabu left her side-parted long sleek tresses loose and sharply contoured her jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, and dark pink lip shade went well with her look. Tabu looked sophisticated in her dark-blue plain gown.

We absolutely love Tabu's versatile fashion game. What do you think about her outfits? Do let us know in the comment section.

Happy Birthday Tabu! You are a true inspiration!

All Pic Credits: Tabu