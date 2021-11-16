Shruti Haasan Stuns In Her Exquisite Red Lehenga Set; Ideal For Weddings And Other Grand Occasions Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

If you are specifically looking for a red-hued lehenga set, we have an outfit goal for you from Shruti Haasan. Styled by Neerajaa Kona, Shruti looked absolutely radiant in her attire. Her makeup and jewellery game were also strong. So, let's decode her attire and look for some traditional fashion inspiration.

So, Shruti Haasan wore this resplendent attire that came from Label: Anushree. She sported the Navras rose beaded lehenga set from the label and her attire featured a hand-embroidered beadwork bustier and a long gathered lehenga that was adorned with meticulously-crafted miniature patterns. The organza cape was accentuated by beaded details, floral accents, and intricately-embroidered patterns. Priced at Rs. 44,000, this exquisite lehenga is ideal for weddings and other grand functions. She accessorised her look with a pair of elaborate silver jhumkas from Rubans By Chinu Kala. She also upped her look with statement gemstone rings.

As for her makeup, it was beautifully done. Burgundy lip shade and matching nail lacquer were the highlights of her look. However, she also elevated her makeup look with contoured cheekbones accompanied by pink blush. The black eyeliner and kohl with a brush of eyebrow pencil also enhanced her look. The side-parted wavy tresses adorned with red roses completed her ethnic look. She wore this stunning lehenga set for the shoot of #NBK107, her upcoming movie. Shruti Haasan looked amazing and so, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Photographer Courtesy: Daniel Chinta