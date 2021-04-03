Just In
Shraddha Kapoor’s Colourful Co-ord Set And Vaani Kapoor’s Classy Midi Will Up Your Party Mood
Parties are endless and so are our wishes to own many party dresses. After all, repeating outfits are so boring. Isn't it? Be it a casual day out with friends or night outs at disc or lounges, we all need a fresh new dress for each party. As the weekend is near, we're sure you must be having a party to attend (if not, throw one). And so, we have the perfect dresses sorted for you. Recently, Bollywood actresses Shraddha Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor were spotted shelling out party fashion goals in their lovely outfits. While Shraddha caught our attention with her colourful co-ord set, Vaani, looked a class apart in her checked midi. So, let us take a close look at their outfits that will surely spruce up your party mood.
Shraddha Kapoor In A Colourful Co-od Set
Shraddha Kapoor was seen sporting a sky-blue coloured co-ord set, which was accentuated by black, yellow, and orange shade blossoming floral patterns. The set consisted of a full-sleeved open front easy-breezy coaty and matching shorts. She layered her coaty with a plain white bralette top and completed her look with a pair of tie-up white heels. The actress upped her look with a black handbag and stylish black reflectors, and sported a white mask. She let loose her mid-parted tresses and looked pretty.
Vaani Kapoor In A Checked Midi Dress
Vaani Kapoor was dressed to slay in a sleeveless classy black and white midi dress, which was accentuated by intricate checked patterns. However, the upper half part of her dress featured a little dark shade checked patterns with ripped detailed neckline. The ruffled border on the skirt added stylish quotient to her look. Vaani completed her look with flat sandals and notched up her look with nail paint and oversized black sunglasses. She let loose her mid-parted sleek highlighted tresses and rounded out her look with pink lip shade.
So, what do you think about these outfits of Shraddha Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor? Let us know that in the comment section.