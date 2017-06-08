ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

MORE

Shimmery To Pale; Raabta Duo Rocks The Promotional Looks

By
kriti sanon and sushant singh rajput for raabta promotions

This week's most awaited Bollywood film Raabta is all set to release tomorrow while the lead actors, Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput are all geared up for their last pre-release promotions.

Yesterday, Kriti and Sushant were spotted at Unplugged Cafe in New Delhi, promoting their film and having a musical gala time with fans.

Kriti as usual rocked her look, this time in a party dress. She was wearing a mustard coloured crop top which she paired up with blue ripped jeans. She pulled on a shimmery multi-hued jacket and it completed the party look. Oh wait! The golden sneakers were just right in place to groove in the party mood.

While Kriti turned all-shimmery, her co-star Sushant kept it pale with a grey tee and a pair of black jeans. He completed his look with the white pair of sneakers.

We feel that both of them looked great in their own ways.

kriti sanon and sushant singh rajput for raabta promotions
kriti sanon and sushant singh rajput for raabta promotions
kriti sanon and sushant singh rajput for raabta promotions
kriti sanon and sushant singh rajput for raabta promotions
kriti sanon and sushant singh rajput for raabta promotions
kriti sanon and sushant singh rajput for raabta promotions
kriti sanon and sushant singh rajput for raabta promotions
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue