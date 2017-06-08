Shimmery To Pale; Raabta Duo Rocks The Promotional Looks

This week's most awaited Bollywood film Raabta is all set to release tomorrow while the lead actors, Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput are all geared up for their last pre-release promotions.

Yesterday, Kriti and Sushant were spotted at Unplugged Cafe in New Delhi, promoting their film and having a musical gala time with fans.

Kriti as usual rocked her look, this time in a party dress. She was wearing a mustard coloured crop top which she paired up with blue ripped jeans. She pulled on a shimmery multi-hued jacket and it completed the party look. Oh wait! The golden sneakers were just right in place to groove in the party mood.

While Kriti turned all-shimmery, her co-star Sushant kept it pale with a grey tee and a pair of black jeans. He completed his look with the white pair of sneakers.

We feel that both of them looked great in their own ways.