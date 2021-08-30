Just In
Kiara Advani Looks Amazing In Her Yellow And Ivory Lehenga Set; Her Jewellery Game Is On-Point
Kiara Advani looked gorgeous in her lehenga set that was about striking colour-blocks. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, she gave us minimal fashion goals with her attire. The actress looked fabulous in her contrasting wear and her jewellery game was also on-point. The makeup and hairstyling game was strong and so, we have decoded this attire and look of hers for you.
So, Kiara wore an understated attire that featured a sleeveless blouse and flared pleated skirt. It was a plain-hued outfit that featured a blouse with plunging neckline and lightweight skirt that was high-waist and she paired it with a yellow dupatta that colour-blocked her attire. The dupatta was accentuated by white-hued stripes and embellished golden border with yellow tassels. Her gorgeous ensemble came from Faabiiana. She looked amazing in her ensemble and her jewellery game was also strong.
The neckpiece was a dazzling one with an intricately-done choker that was highlighted by emerald stones and diamond. Her jewellery came from Razwada Jewels. She looked simply stunning and her makeup was highlighted by glossy-pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and smokey kohl. The middle-parted wavy tresses rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pictures Courtesy: Mohit Mulchandani