Vidya Balan Can Inspire You To Make Your Day A Traditional Shopping Day; Take A Look At Her Ethnic Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

If traditional outfits, particularly saree ideas are what you are looking for, you should take a look at Vidya Balan's wardrobe. The Sherni actress has been flaunting sarees and suits, thereby inspiring us to up our fashion game. Styled by Who Wore What When on all the occasions, here are some attire goals by Vidya Balan. So, we have decoded 5 latest ethnic outfits of the Natkhat actress that she wore recently.

Vidya Balan's Pink Raw Silk Saree

The actress looked graceful in her saree that came from the label, House of Urrmi. She wore a saree that was impeccably-draped and accentuated by raw silk fabric. Splashed in pink hue, her saree was highlighted by checked temple border and Vidya wore this saree on the occasion of National Handloom Day. She beautifully draped her saree that she teamed with a sleeveless black blouse, which colour-blocked her saree. Vidya accessorised her look with statement gold and diamond danglers that came from Neeta Boochra - Silver Centrre. Her makeup was marked by vibrant pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and pink eye shadow. The impeccable bun completed her ethnic look.

Vidya Balan's Brocade Blue Kurta Set

The actress looked resplendent in her kurta set that was designed by Sangeeta Kilachand. She wore a Banarasi kurta and teamed it with sharara pants that featured chevron patterns in muted tones. Vidya paired her ensemble with a silk bandhini dupatta that featured red-hued tassel ends. She notched up her look with dazzling floral-cuts studs that came from the jewellery label, Sheetal Zaveri by Vithaldas. The makeup was enhanced by mauve-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smokey kohl. The middle-parted bun rounded out her avatar.

Vidya Balan's Zardozi And Gota Saree

Vidya Balan draped an exquisite zardozi and gota saree that was crafted by Sangeeta Kilachand. Her saree was enhanced by golden and pink hues. The drape was intricately-done with red and green piping and the blouse was half-sleeved with a splash of pink and orange hues. The gold-toned accents accentuated her saree look. She spruced up her look with gold-toned earrings that came from the label, Joolry. The makeup was enhanced by mauve-pink lip shade, meticulously contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The middle-parted bun completed her avatar.

Vidya Balan's Multi-Hued Floral Saree

Vidya Balan looked resplendent as ever in her multi-hued floral saree that came from the label, Uri by Mrunalini Rao. Her saree was dark-blue in colour and featured colourful floral and nature-inspired accents and she teamed her saree with a sleeveless black blouse. Draped impeccably, she elevated her style quotient with elaborate gold studs and complementing cocktail ring. Her jewellery came from the label, Aaharya. The makeup was highlighted by light-pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and orange eye shadow with mascara. The neat bun rounded out her look.

Vidya Balan's Green And Black Saree

The actress also made a strong case for colour-blocks with this saree of hers. Her attire came from the label, YAM. The saree was deep-green in colour and accentuated by white and red floral accents and striped black border. The half-sleeved blouse was black-hued with white-toned patterns. She spruced up her look with a gold-toned bracelet, silver earrings, and a gold ring. Her jewellery came from the label, Kharikajai by Shivani Sharma. The makeup was enhanced by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and soft kohl. The middle-parted sleek long tresses wrapped up her look.

Photographer Courtesy: Anurag Kabbur