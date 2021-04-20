Ajeeb Daastaans Promotions: Shefali Shah Promotional Wardrobe Can Leave You With Oodles Of Outfit Goals Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Shefali Shah's performance in Ajeeb Daastaans was well appreciated and the actress has been promoting the anthology fashionably. Styled by Radhika Mehra, Shefali has been giving us oodles of fashion goals. She gave us back-to-back fashion outfit ideas, which can be sported on different occasions. We have decoded her outfits for you.

Shefali Shah's Patterned And Denims Outfit

For one of the promotional rounds, Shefali Shah wore a patterned and denims outfit, which we felt was edgy. The seasoned actress wore a red pins and needles circular shirt from Masaba and she paired it with a pair of distressed denims. Her top is priced at INR 9,999 and so with a little saving, you can afford this top. She accessorised her look with sleek and intricate gold danglers that came from Eurumme Jewellery. The makeup was highlighted by matte pink lip shade and impeccable kohl and pink eye shadow. The ponytail rounded out her avatar.

Picture Source: Instagram

Shefali Shah's White Sequinned Dress

Shefali Shah looked amazing in her white dress that was sequinned. Her attire featured a ruffled neckline and the dress was marked by a flared silhouette. The outfit was designed by Shruti Sancheti and it was a gathered dress, which she accessorised with blue and white stone neckpiece and chic rings. Her jewellery was from Amaltaas and House of Tuhina. The makeup was marked by light-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smoky kohl. The side-parted wavy highlighted tresses completed her look.

Shefali Shah's Green Pantsuit

The Dil Dhadakne Do actress also flaunted a green co-ord set, which was summer-perfect. She wore a green blazer-style jacket that featured a belt and paired it with palazzo pants. Shefali looked smart and teamed her ensemble with glossy-strapped sandals, which went well with her outfit. She also wore a statement gold-toned neckpiece that upped her stylish avatar. Her ensemble was from Lovebirds x Smoke Lab. The makeup was enhanced by natural tones and the highlighted tresses rounded out her look.

Shefali Shah's Long Coat Set

Come winters and this would be the ideal outfit for official and semi-formal events. With this outfit of hers, Shefali Shah gave her casual outfit a formal spin. The Monsoon Wedding actress wore a dark blue tee and teamed it with a pair of denims that were folded. However, the real highlight of her outfit was her long jacket that came from Jade by Monica and Karishma. Her long blazer featured embroidered floral accents and embellished tones. She paired her ensemble with black pumps from Louboutin. The elaborate choker and chic jewellery spruced up her look and she also notched up her look with a chic ring. Her jewellery was from Minerali, Aquamarine, and Sangeeta Boochra. The makeup was marked by smokey kohl and light-pink lip shade. The wind-swept tresses wrapped up her look.

So, which outfit of Shefali Shah did you like the most? Let us know that.

Photographer Courtesy: Ridhika Mehra